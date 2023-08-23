If You Invested $1000 in Eli Lilly a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Eli Lilly (LLY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LLY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Eli Lilly's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Eli Lilly's main business drivers.

Indianapolis, IN based Eli Lilly and Company, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile including a solid lineup of new successful drugs. It also has a dependable pipeline as it navigates through challenges like patent expirations of several drugs and rising pricing pressure on its U.S. diabetes franchise.



Its pharmaceutical product categories are neuroscience (Cymbalta, Emgality), diabetes (Humalog, Humulin, Trulicity and others), oncology (Alimta, Cyramza, Verzenio), immunology (Taltz and Olumiant) and others (Cialis).



Over the past few years, Lilly has been actively seeking acquisitions and in-licensing deals to boost its product portfolio and pipeline. The $6.5 billion purchase of ImClone Systems in November 2008 brought with it blockbuster cancer compound, Erbitux. Its other key acquisitions include Hypnion, Inc. (a neuroscience drug discovery company focused on sleep disorders), CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (which added Reyvow [lasmiditan] for acute migraine), Loxo Oncology (added cancer drugs Retevmo and Jaypirca), Dermira (added atopic dermatitis candidate, lebrikizumab), Akouos (expanded efforts in genetic medicines) and DICE Therapeutics (strengthened immunology pipeline).



Lilly has collaboration agreements with several companies including Incyte (Olumiant), Boehringer Ingelheim (diabetes) and Innovent Biologics (Tyvyt in China) among others.



Lilly divested its Elanco animal health unit as an independent publicly traded company - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - via an initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in 2018. Elanco Animal Health started trading with the ticker symbol ELAN on NYSE from Sep 20. Lilly divested the remaining 80.2% stake in the new company through a “tax-efficient transaction” in March 2019.



Lilly’s 2022 revenues increased 1% to $28.5 billion. Among the key drugs, Trulicity accounted for around 26% of Lilly’s 2022 revenues. Verzenio and Taltz, each accounted for around 8.7%. Jardiance and Humalog accounted for 7.2% each of the total revenues. Lilly’s COVID-19 antibodies accounted for around 7% of its total revenues in 2022.





Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Eli Lilly, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $10,553.95, or a 955.39% gain, as of August 23, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 164.80% and gold's return of 30.54% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LLY.

Lilly beat Q2 estimates for earnings and sales. It boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Verzenio, Trulicity, Taltz and others. Sales of its new drug, Mounjaro are already benefiting from strong demand trends. Mounjaro is expected to be a key long-term top-line driver for Lilly as it has the potential to be approved for obesity and other diabetes-related diseases. Mounjaro showed superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for obesity. Lilly expects regulatory decisions for some key pipeline candidates this year. However, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure, challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year.

The stock is up 21.01% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2023. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

