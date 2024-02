If You Invested $1000 in Edwards Lifesciences a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EW for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Edwards Lifesciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Edwards Lifesciences' main business drivers.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, CA, deals in products and technologies aimed at treating advanced cardiovascular diseases, especially structural heart disease in critically ill patients. The company is the world’s leading manufacturer of tissue heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve.



Edwards is also a leading player in hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. Its products and technologies are grouped into four main areas:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR): Comprised 64.6% of total revenues in 2023, 10.3% growth from 2022. The segment includes the SAPIEN family of valves used to treat heart valve diseases using catheter-based approaches for patients who have severe symptomatic aortic stenosis and certain patients with congenital heart disease.



Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) (3.3%, up 70.2%): This consists of the PASCAL PRECISION and the Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for mitral and tricuspid valve repair, which are commercially available in Europe. Presently, the system is commercially available in the United States and Japan for degenerative mitral regurgitation patients.

Surgical Structural Heart (16.6%; up 11.9%): This primarily comprises tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical repair or replacement of a patient's heart valve. The portfolio also includes a diverse line of products used during minimally invasive surgical procedures and cannulae, embolic protection devices and other products used during cardiopulmonary bypass. The new MITRIS RESILIA valve is now commercially available in the United States and Japan.



Critical Care (15.5%, up 8.5%): This includes pulmonary artery catheters, disposable pressure transducers and advanced monitoring systems, balloon catheter-based products, surgical clips and inserts. The HemoSphere monitoring platform displays valuable physiological information. Edwards’ latest algorithm, Acumen Assisted Fluid Management software, provides patient-specific fluid suggestions to help keep patientsin an optimal range during surgery.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Edwards Lifesciences ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth $7,618.92, or a gain of 661.89%, as of February 22, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 171.30% and the price of gold increased 46.95% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EW too.

Edwards Lifesciences exited 2023 with substantial growth across each of its four product groups. The company is committed to advancing its leadership in surgical structural heart therapies. The strategic spin-off of Critical Care aims to boost the company’s R&D and innovations and enable a sharpened focus on structural heart disease. Within TMTT, the ongoing global expansion of the PASCAL Precision platform and the European launch of the EVOQUE system are hailed as significant milestones. The SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA platform also continues its strong uptake in the United States. In addition to a strong and flexible balance sheet, the company frequently rewards its stakeholders via share repurchases. Meanwhile, Edwards’ soaring operational expenses are hurting the performance of its key metrics. Adverse currency impacts are concerning.

The stock has jumped 19.45% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

