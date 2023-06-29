If You Invested $1000 in Eaton a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Eaton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Eaton's main business drivers.

Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton Corporation plc is a diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems. It sells products in more than 175 countries and has 92,000 employees. The company was founded in 1916.



Eaton’s current reportable segments post closure of the Hydraulics segment on Aug 2, 2021 are Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.



The Electrical Americas segment includes sales contracts that are primarily for electrical and industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, as well as services that are primarily produced and sold in North and South America. The Electrical Global segment consists of the same activities as mentioned in Electrical Americas but are primarily produced and sold outside of North and South America.



Vehicle segment includes the company's erstwhile truck and automotive segments. The truck segment designs, manufactures and markets powertrain systems and other components for commercial vehicle markets. Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerospace fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use.



The eMobility segment focus on two technologies within electrical vehicles, namely Power electronics & conversion and Power distribution & circuit protection.



Eaton's segments — Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility — contributed 41%, 28.2%, 14.6%, 13.6% and 2.6%, respectively to 2022 revenues.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Eaton a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2013 would be worth $2,959.28, or a gain of 195.93%, as of June 29, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 172.48% and the price of gold went up 48.84% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ETN too.

Eaton’s ongoing research and development investments allowed it to develop products for providing efficient power management solutions to customers. Eaton will benefit from the improving end market conditions and contribution from its organic assets assisting it to retain a strong market position. ETN is expanding via acquisitions and rising backlogs further boost its performance. Eaton's strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it reduce costs. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Our model projects total revenues to increase in 2023-2025 period. Yet, ETN’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, changes in tax rates, and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.72%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

