If You Invested $1000 in Constellation Brands a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Constellation Brands (STZ) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STZ for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Constellation Brands' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Constellation Brands' main business drivers.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Victor, NY, Constellation Brands Inc. produces and markets beer, wine and spirits. It is the third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States. It has a strong portfolio of high-quality brands, including Corona, Modelo Especial, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi and SVEDKA Vodka. The company conducts its operations in the United States, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand.



Furthermore, the company supplies its products to various customers, including wholesale distributors, retailers and through on-premise outlets.



As part of its total beverage alcohol strategy, the company extended presence in an adjacent category through its investment in Canopy Growth Company, a diversified cannabis company.



The company reports in four operating segments: (1) Beer, (2) Wine and Spirits, and (3) Corporate Operations and Other, and (4) Canopy. While the company's beer segment contributed about 79% to total sales in fiscal 2023, its Wine and Spirits segment accounted for roughly 21%.



Beer: Constellation Brands sells beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha and Four Corners brands. It also sells a number of brands in the high-end categories, driven by its iconic imported beer brands portfolio, which includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico.

Wine and Spirits: Constellation Brands’ wine offerings include the 7 Moons, Black Box, Clos du Bois, Franciscan Estate, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ravage, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Schrader, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner. Spirits are sold under the Casa Noble, High West, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble tequila, and High West craft whiskey brands. The company’s high-quality premium wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Constellation Brands a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $3,226.73, or a 222.67% gain, as of January 15, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 159.66% and the price of gold increased 60.15% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for STZ.

Shares of Constellation Brands have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from raised fiscal 2024 view. Strength in the beer business remains a key growth driver on the back of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, and newer brands, Pacifico and the Modelo Chelada. These factors led to the third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. Both metrics improved year over year. Fiscal 2024 sales are likely to increase 8-9% for the beer segment. In addition, the company's premiumization strategy bodes well, as evident from the accelerated growth of Power Brands. However, higher packaging and raw material costs as well as lower shipment volumes acted as deterrents. Also, inflationary pressures are concerning.

The stock has jumped 9.24% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

