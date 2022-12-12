If You Invested $1000 in CBOE Global a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in CBOE Global (CBOE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CBOE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

CBOE Global's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at CBOE Global's main business drivers.

Based in Chicago, IL, and founded in 1973, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (effective Oct 17, 2017, CBOE Holdings, Inc. came to be known as Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading.



Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index. Cboe’s trading venues include the largest options exchange in the United States and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.



CBOE reports the results of its operations in five business segments —



Options includes options exchange business that lists for trading options on market indexes, including the VIX Index and SPX, non-exclusive multilisted options and options on other ETPs. These options trade on Cboe Options, C2, BZX and EDGX.



U.S. Equities includes listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. It also includes ETP listings, market data revenues generated from U.S. tape plans and from the sale of proprietary market data, routing services, connectivity fees and advertising activity from ETF.com.



Futures includes the business of futures exchange, CFE, which lists futures on the VIX Index, corporate bond indexes and bitcoin and other futures products. It also includes market data revenues generated from the sale of associated proprietary market data.



European Equities includes pan European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the RIE, operated by Cboe Europe Equities. It also includes listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services that occurred through Cboe Chi-X Europe, as well as the listings business where ETPs can be listed on Cboe Europe Equities.



Global FX includes institutional FX services on the Cboe FX platform. The Global FX segment also includes non-deliverable forward FX transactions executed on Cboe SEF.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in CBOE Global ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2012 would be worth $4,147.72, or a gain of 314.77%, as of December 12, 2022, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 177.45% and the price of gold increased 0.78% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for CBOE.

Organic growth remains a key strength at Cboe Global and plans to invest approximately $23-$26 million in organic growth initiatives in 2022. It eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets and projects organic net revenue growth to be 14% to 16% in 2022. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of CBOE have outperformed the industry in a year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. It expects adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $651 to $659 million. It faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.

Shares have gained 8.07% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2022 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

