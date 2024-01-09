If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers.

Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as LEMS, epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.



In October 2012, Catalyst in-licensed rights to Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize the product in the United States. Firdapse is currently approved in the European Union as well as in the United States for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS in adults.



The company is also strengthening the commercial portfolio of Firdapse. It already received multiple patents that cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population. As a result, these patents will now provide intellectual property protection to Firdapse through 2034.



Catalyst also received FDA approval in September 2022 for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS.



Apart from Firdapse, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is working on a generic version of Lundbeck’s Sabril (vigabatrin), CPP-109, for the treatment of infantile spasms and complex partial seizures. The company is also looking towards opportunities to diversify its business as well as invest in innovative opportunities for rare diseases.



On Jan 25, Catalyst announced the successful acquisition of the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from Eisai Co., Ltd. This has now diversified Catalyst’s portfolio with the addition of a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. Catalyst began marketing the product through its own sales organization in May 2023. In July 2023, the company also acquired North American rights to Santhera’s vamorolone, an investigational dissociative steroid, which has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), under the brand name Agamree.



Catalyst recorded revenues worth $214.2 million for 2022, reflecting an increase of 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $7,060.75, or a gain of 606.07%, as of January 9, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 159.24% and the price of gold went up 58.59% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CPRX too. Catalyst’s revenues posted year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2023. Firdapse, approved for treating Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) — an ultra-rare disease — witnessed strong uptake since its launch. Last year, Firdapse received approval to treat pediatric patients. Catalyst is currently seeking to expand Firdapse’s dosage strength. The company also raised its 2023 guidance based on strong Q3 results. Catalyst now markets Fycompa CIII, a rare epilepsy drug, which has been generating incremental revenues for the company. Agamree, its newest acquired muscle disorder drug, was recently approved by the FDA. Incremental sales from the drug post-launch will also boost sales. However, the lack of a deep pipeline is a concern leading to over-dependence on Firdapse sales for revenues. The stock has underperformed in the market in the past year.

The stock has jumped 9.41% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

