If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Catalyst Pharmaceutical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers. Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare neurological diseases and disorders, such as Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), epilepsy (initially infantile spasms) and Tourette syndrome.



In October 2012, Catalyst in-licensed rights to Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize the product in the United States. Firdapse is currently approved in the European Union as well as in the United States for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS in adults. LEMS is an ultra-rare disease and the company estimates approximately 3,000 LEMS patients in the United States.



The company is also strengthening the commercial portfolio of Firdapse. It already received multiple patents that cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population. As a result, these patents will now provide intellectual property protection to Firdapse through 2034.



Catalyst also recently received an FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS.



Apart from Firdapse, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is working on a generic version of Lundbeck’s Sabril (vigabatrin), CPP-109, for the treatment of infantile spasms and complex partial seizures. The company is also looking towards opportunities to diversify its business as well as invest in innovative opportunities for rare diseases.



Catalyst recorded revenues worth $141 million for 2021, reflecting an increase of 18% on a year-over-year basis



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2012 would be worth $36,629.46, or a 3,562.95% gain, as of December 20, 2022. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 165.89% and the price of gold increased 4.13% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CPRX too.

Catalyst’s earnings and revenues beat estimates for third-quarter 2022. The company’s lead drug Firdapse, approved for treating Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome — an ultra-rare disease — witnessed an encouraging uptake since its launch in 2019. Zacks analysts are optimistic about this trend and expect the same to continue in 2022. The company’s efforts to develop Firdapse for other rare neuromuscular indications are also impressive. The FDA recently approved the label expansion of Firdapse for treating LEMS in pediatric patients, which is likely to boost Catalyst’s top line. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. However, overdependence on Firdapse for growth and the lack of any other promising candidates in its pipeline are major concerns. The stiff competition also remains a woe.

The stock is up 5.46% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

