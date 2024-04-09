If You Invested $1000 in Carlisle 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Carlisle (CSL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Carlisle's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Carlisle's main business drivers.

Based in the Scottsdale, AZ, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Carlisle has restructured its business into three segments, which are discussed below:



Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): The segment manufactures a comprehensive range of roofing products, warranted roof systems and accessories for commercial buildings. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Carlisle SynTec, WeatherBond Roofing, Versico Roofing, CCM Europe and Hunter Panels.



Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): The segment offers building envelope solutions that help in driving energy efficiency in commercial and residential applications. Products offered by the segment include waterproofing and moisture protection products, sealants/primers and flashing systems, among others. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Henry Company, Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing, Carlisle WIP Products and Carlisle Polyurethane Systems.

The company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) segment in January 2024, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. It divested the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) segment in October 2023 & the Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) segment in August 2021 as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Carlisle, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2014 would be worth $5,199.27, or a 419.93% gain, as of April 9, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 180.91% and the price of gold went up 71.37% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CSL.

Carlisle is set to gain from its focus on delivering innovative new products, driven by increased investment in research and development. Its diversified business structure enables it to tap opportunities and neutralize operating risks associated with a single market. Strong demand for reroofing products bodes well for the CCM segment. Solid repair and remodel demand across the building envelope in commercial and residential markets augurs well for the CWT segment. Synergies from several buyouts bolster the company’s growth. Contribution from Carlisle Operating System and price realization are supporting its margins. Its shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Given Carlisle’s international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are weighing on its top line.

The stock is up 12.19% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

