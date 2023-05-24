If You Invested $1000 in Builders FirstSource a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BLDR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Builders FirstSource's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Builders FirstSource's main business drivers.

Builders FirstSource is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The company recently completed its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.



The company operates in more than 550 locations in 42 states all over the United States.



Builders FirstSource offers an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that the company designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home.

Following the merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. on Jan 1, 2021, Builders FirstSource reorganized the structure of its internal organization. Given similar economic characteristics, categories of products, distribution methods and customers, its three operating divisions (namely East, Central, and West) are aggregated into one reportable segment.

In 2022, the company made six acquisitions for $722.3 million.



As of Mar 31, 2023, Builders FirstSource had cash and cash equivalents of $144 million compared with $80 million at 2022-end. The company had liquidity of $1.4 billion at Mar 31, 2023, including approximately $1.2 billion in net borrowing available under the revolving credit facility.

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Builders FirstSource, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2013 would be worth $16,330.92, or a 1,533.09% gain, as of May 24, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 151.17% and gold's return of 36.27% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BLDR.

Shares of Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results. Earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates by 81.6% and 8.3%, respectively. This upside was backed by strong product portfolio, strategic acquisitions, best-in-industry distribution network and end-market exposure. The multi-family sector experienced a favorable momentum this quarter, surging to 13% of net sales. It also continues to focus on investment in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for customers. Earnings estimate for 2023 has moved up in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, high raw material costs, supply-related constraints and stiff competition are a concern.

The stock has jumped 22.32% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

