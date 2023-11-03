If You Invested $1000 in Broadcom Inc. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AVGO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Broadcom Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Broadcom Inc.'s main business drivers.

Broadcom is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.



Broadcom’s infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. The company’s Symantec cyber security solutions portfolio, include endpoint, network, information and identity security solutions.



Broadcom also offer mission critical fibre channel storage area networking (“FC SAN”) products and related software in the form of modules, switches and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.



Broadcom has been aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to diversify end markets beyond semiconductors and has been looking to strengthen presence in the infrastructure software vertical particularly.



Broadcom reported revenues of $33.20 billion in fiscal 2022. The company has two reporting segments: Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software.



Semiconductor solutions accounted for 78% of fiscal 2022 revenues. Apart from Broadcom’s semiconductor solution product lines this segment includes IP licensing business.



Infrastructure software solutions accounted for 22% of fiscal 2022 revenues. The segment includes mainframe, BizOps, cyber security software solutions, and FC SAN businesses.



Broadcom faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Cisco, Finisar, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Lumentum, MACOM, Marvell, Mediatek, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Qualcomm, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks, Toshiba and Texas Instruments in the semiconductor solutions market.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Broadcom Inc. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2013 would be worth $19,483.45, or a 1,848.35% gain, as of November 3, 2023, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 145.10% and the price of gold went up 45.03% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AVGO too.

Broadcom shares have outperformed the industry year to date. It is benefiting from the strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises. Broadcom expects generative AI to contribute more than 25% of semiconductor revenues in fiscal 2024 compared with an estimated 15% in fiscal 2023 and roughly 10% in fiscal 2022. Strong demand for Tomahawk 5, Jericho, 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E aids Broadcom’s prospects. Expanding portfolio with the launch of the second-gen Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity chip is a catalyst. Broadcom expects networking revenues to grow nearly 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be up low single digits year over year. We expect AVGO’s top line to witness a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2025.

Shares have gained 5.76% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

