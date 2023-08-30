If You Invested $1000 in Boston Scientific a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

In 2022, Boston Scientific has reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (38.5% of total revenue; 2022 organic growth was 7.7% over 2021) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 10.1% organic growth in 2022).

Within the Cardiovascular segment, the newly formed Cardiology division represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology and Pelvic Health; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2013 would be worth $5,129.46, or a 412.95% gain, as of August 30, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 174.55% and gold's return of 32.38% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Boston Scientific is registering consistent growth in the legacy business across several geographies even amid numerous macroeconomic issues. Among all other regions, the company is particularly focusing on expanding its foothold in the emerging markets. The Endoscopy business within MedSurg is gaining from strong worldwide demand for its broad range of GI and pulmonary treatment options. Meanwhile, the next generation WATCHMAN FLX is strongly capturing the European market. Strategic acquisitions too are contributing to the topline. The increased 2023 guidance increases investors’ confidence, indicating that the company is well-poised to handle the industry-wise trend of currency headwinds and global inflationary pressure. On the flip side, mounting costs are major concerns. FX headwinds largely offset the company’s performance.

Shares have gained 5.38% over the past four weeks and there have been 13 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2023 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.