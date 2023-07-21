If You Invested $1000 in AMN Healthcare Services a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AMN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

AMN Healthcare Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at AMN Healthcare Services' main business drivers.

San Diego, CA-headquartered AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. Its business has evolved beyond traditional healthcare staffing and recruitment services, thereby becoming a strategic total talent solutions partner with its clients. It has expanded its portfolio to serve a diverse and growing set of healthcare talent-related needs. In addition to its healthcare professional staffing and recruitment services, AMN Healthcare’s suite of healthcare workforce solutions includes MSP, vendor management systems (VMS), medical language interpretation services, predictive labor analytics, workforce optimization technology and consulting, clinical labor scheduling, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), revenue cycle solutions, credentialing software services, and virtual care management services. The company enables its clients to build, manage and optimize their healthcare talent to deliver great patient outcomes and experience.

The company reports through three segments — Nurse and Allied Solutions (75.9% of total FY22 revenues, up 33.2% from FY21), Physician and Leadership Solutions (13.3%, up 17.5%), and Technology and Workforce Solutions (10.7%, up 40.7%).

Nurse and Allied Solutions segment includes the company’s travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions businesses.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment includes the company’s locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses.

The technology and workforce solutions segment includes the company’s language services, VMS, workforce optimization, telehealth, credentialing, and outsourced solutions businesses.

AMN Healthcare’s unique Healthcare MSP is helping the company gain market traction. Notably, the program helps streamline the entire workforce planning process which facilitates the delivery of improved patient care. This has resulted in a large network of improved patient care and improved efficiency.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in AMN Healthcare Services a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2013 would be worth $7,243.19, or a 624.32% gain, as of July 21, 2023. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 168% and gold's return of 47.36% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for AMN.

Continued strength in AMN Healthcare’s Language Services in first-quarter 2023 looked promising. Gross margin expansion bodes well. Strength in healthcare Managed Services Program (MSP) and a broad array of services look encouraging. Management confirmed that the company will be rolling out major enhancements to key parts of its technology. A strong solvency position is an added plus. AMN Healthcare’s first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past three months, it outperformed its industry. Yet, dismal top-line and bottom-line results and fall in all the segmental revenues were disappointing. Adjusted operating margin contraction raises apprehension. Consolidation of healthcare delivery units pose a threat to the company. Issues like healthcare industry regulations and stiff competition persist.

The stock has jumped 7.91% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

