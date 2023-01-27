If You Invested $1,000 in Agree Realty in 2008, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Investing in great companies and sticking with them is the tried-and-true way to build wealth, and they don't have to be go-go growth stocks.

A great example is Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that makes its money by owning a combination of shopping centers, stand-alone retail buildings, and the land beneath them in the form of ground leases.

The results have been good. Since 2008, a $1,000 investment in this relatively staid real estate play would have grown to $5,785 at this writing.



A nationwide portfolio that's recession-ready

Agree has been a public company since 1994 and has built an impressive record, including a compound average annual return of 12.5% over that time and a portfolio that currently holds 1,839 properties in all 48 continental states.



I chose 2008 for this look at Agree because that was the year the Great Recession took hold and it provides a good measuring stick for how this retail REIT has rolled through that economic disruption and others -- most notably, the pandemic and the e-commerce revolution that battered brick-and-mortar retail.

With talk of another downturn on the way and e-commerce here to stay, Agree's past performance lends its investors confidence in its future, as does its current portfolio with an A-list of investment-grade, recession-ready, and e-commerce resistant tenants such as Kroger, Dollar General, Walmart, Home Depot, and Tractor Supply. Companies like these provide two-thirds of its rent roll.



Charting Agree's short- and long-term success

Wall Street likes this Main Street landlord. First, take a look at how Agree has done in the rocky past year based on share price alone compared with a major REIT index and with the greater market.

Not too shabby. And while that's impressive, check out this chart that shows total return -- which includes capital gains (or losses) and dividend payouts – compared to those two benchmarks since 2008.

Record investment points to continued payouts

Agree's management -- led by the founder's son in a sign of continuity -- is not sitting still in this roiled market for commercial real estate. The company just reported spending a record $1.71 billion on acquisitions and developments in 2022. The company plans to use its strong liquidity position to continue doing much the same in 2023, backed by a balance sheet and credit rating that should minimize risk.



That kind of growth should translate into continued dividend growth, too, a key factor since this is, after all, an income stock that can be attractive to fixed-income investors because of its monthly payouts.

Agree has posted compound annualized dividend growth of 6.1% over the past 10 years and now pays $0.24 per share per month. That works out to a yield of about 3.9% at a recent share price of about $74. A payout ratio of about 82% based on cash flow from a portfolio that's nearly completely leased out points to continued outperformance.





Marc Rapport has positions in Agree Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

