If You Invested $1000 in Abercrombie & Fitch a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ANF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abercrombie & Fitch's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's main business drivers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a network of approximately 759 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.



Abercrombie's product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.



Additionally, the company sells inner wear, personal care products, sleepwear and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand. It also sells products through its e-commerce platform.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reorganized its structure. It will now report under three geographical segments, namely Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). All prior periods presented have been altered to conform to this reclassification. Brand-wise, Abercrombie reports in two segments - Abercrombie and Hollister.



Abercrombie (49.5% of the net sales in the third quarter) includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted at the college-going crowd, is positioned as a luxury lifestyle concept that uses the finest materials to create high-quality casual wear. abercrombie kids, themed as "classic cool", is aimed at pre-teens and is the children's version of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Hollister (50.5%) is based on a South California theme, and targets youth in their late teens. Stores under this brand also offer intimate products of the Gilly Hicks brand.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Abercrombie & Fitch ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2013 would be worth $2,723.76, or a gain of 172.38%, as of December 19, 2023, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 161.82% and the price of gold went up 63.60% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ANF.

Abercrombie’s shares outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum in the Abercrombie brand and sequential improvement in the Hollister brand. This led to the third consecutive quarter of earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2023. Lower freight costs and robust AUR growth aided margins. As a result, ANF expects year-over-year sales growth of 12-14% for fiscal 2023 versus our estimate of 12.7% growth. The company noted that its efforts to improve the brand positioning of the Hollister brand have been paying off. Also, store optimization and the Always Forward plan bode well. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs from higher technology expenses and incentive-based compensation. Also, inflationary pressures are concerning.

The stock is up 19.89% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

