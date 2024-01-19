If You Invested $1000 in Abbott 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Abbott (ABT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ABT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Abbott's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abbott's main business drivers. Abbott Park, IL-based Abbott discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a diversified line of healthcare products.



Abbott has four reportable segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices.

Its Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) includes the branded generics business in emerging markets. The division accounted for 11.3% of total sales in 2022 and registered organic growth of 12.6% year over year.

Medical Devices includes the diabetes care, vision care and vascular businesses. The segment accounted for 33.6% of total sales in 2022 and reported an 8.1% rise in organic growth from the year-ago number.

Diagnostics manufactures and markets diagnostic systems and tests in four business lines — core laboratory, molecular, point of care and rapid diagnostics. The division accounted for 38% of total sales in 2022, marking 10.4% organic growth from 2021.

Nutrition includes a broad line of pediatric and adult nutritional products. The division accounted for 17.1% of total sales in 2022 and registered 6.2% organic sales decline from the year-ago period.

Abbott has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. In April 2023, Abbott acquired Cardiovascular Systems. In September 2021, Abbott acquired Walk Vascular. In October 2017, the company acquired Alere Inc., which was preceded by the acquisition of St. Jude Medical in January 2017.

However, Abbott sold its developed markets branded generics pharmaceuticals business in February 2015 for 110 million shares of Mylan N.V. Abbott retained the branded generics pharmaceuticals business in emerging markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Abbott ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2014 would be worth $2,893.91, or a 189.39% gain, as of January 19, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 160.02% and the price of gold went up 58.17% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ABT.

Abbott is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical technologies. Within the EPD business, which is solely based in emerging markets, we expect Abbott to register a sales CAGR of nearly 6% through fiscal 2025. Within Core Diagnostics, Abbott is gaining market share following the end of the public health emergency, particularly in the United States and Europe region. Within Diabetes Care, Abbott is scaling up the production of Libre and gaining reimbursement approval in several countries. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of inflation and supply disruptions. However, a steep year-over-year decline in COVID testing-related sales hurt growth. Further, the decision to exit the pediatric nutrition business in China continue to impede overall growth in Nutrition.

The stock has jumped 5.11% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2023; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

