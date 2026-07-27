If You Invest $10,000 in AGNC Investment Today, Here's the Monthly Passive Income You Could Have in 20 Years

Key Points

AGNC Investment has maintained its current monthly dividend for 75 consecutive months.

Even with no growth, reinvested dividends have the potential of delivering a monster income stream in 20 years.

10 stocks we like better than AGNC Investment Corp. ›

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) pays an eye-popping monthly dividend. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently yields 13.6%. That's well over 10 times the S&P 500's dividend yield (1.1%). At that rate, the dividend income adds up real fast.

Here's a look at how much passive income you could collect each month from a $10,000 investment in the mortgage REIT in 20 years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Reinvestment makes a massive difference

At its current yield, a $10,000 investment in AGNC Investment would generate about $113.33 in dividend income each month ($1,360 annualized). The mortgage REIT has maintained its rate for 75 consecutive months. That's impressive considering all the volatility in the mortgage market over the years.

If the REIT continues to pay a static dividend, an investor would collect that same monthly income stream for the next two decades if they didn't reinvest their dividends. However, things get really interesting when reinvesting dividends because it compounds the income stream. Here's a look at the growth in monthly income from dividend reinvestment (assuming a 13.6% reinvestment yield, which is near its five-year historical average of 13.8%):

That's a lot of dividend income! The dividend income stream would grow from the current rate of $113.33 a month to $1,675.33 per month in about 20 years. That's 15 times the current income stream, even though we're not assuming any dividend growth from AGNC Investment.

However, there are some big caveats. While it doesn't factor in any dividend growth, this also assumes the REIT doesn't cut its payout. That might be a stretch. Even though AGNC has maintained its dividend for 75 consecutive quarters, it had cut its payment several times before starting that streak. This calculation also assumes monthly reinvestment at around the current yield. The REIT's dividend yield has fluctuated widely (from a low of 7.5% to a peak above 20% over the past decade).

Those caveats aside, AGNC Investment has tremendous long-term income potential from dividend reinvestment alone. That makes it a compelling option for investors seeking to steadily build a meaningful monthly income stream.

Should you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in AGNC Investment Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AGNC Investment Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.