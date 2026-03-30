If You Invest $100 a Month in 2026, How Much Will You Have in Retirement?

Key Points

Compound growth allows you to put your money to work for you.

The longer your investment timeline, the more compound growth can help.

Small investments this year could make a big difference later in life.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Investing for the future is important if you want financial security in your later years. Some people think they need to invest a lot of money in order to end up wealthy as a retiree. But that's not necessarily the case.

To understand how small investments can add up over time, let's take a look at how much you'd end up with in retirement if you invest $100 per month in 2026.

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What would a $100 monthly investment do for your future?

The specifics of how your investments will perform vary depending on many factors, including what you invest in, the returns that you earn, and your investing timeline. If you invest in the S&P 500, which is a financial index often used as a proxy for the stock market's performance, you can reasonably expect to earn around 10% average annual returns over the long term. This doesn't mean every year -- some years you'll earn more and some less -- but over time.

So, let's say you invest $100 per month in 2026 and earn a 10% return. At the end of the year, you'd have around $1,256.00. So, how much will this turn into my retirement? The answer largely depends on how long you have for compound growth to work for you. Essentially, as you invest and earn returns, the returns can be reinvested. This means that, in the future, you'll earn returns on a higher invested balance, so you'll earn a little more each year.

If you have a longer time horizon, compound returns can make a big difference in how fast your money grows. For example, here's how much your $100 monthly investment would grow, based on different retirement timelines and assuming a 10% average annual return on investment (ROI).

If you're retiring in Your investment will be worth 10 years $3,400.04 20 years $9,204.06 30 years $24,915.77 40 years $67,448.03

As you can see, while you didn't start with a lot, you can end up with a generous sum if you give the money time to grow. And, if you consistently invest $100 per month, the results are even more dramatic. In fact, $100 a month invested every month for 30 years would give you $226,000 -- pretty close to the average $249,300 401(k) balance among Boomers.

While a $249,300 nest egg isn't enough to retire comfortably on, even with Social Security as a supplement, it's a good start, and it's likely a whole lot more than you'll end up with if you wait to start investing until you can make larger monthly contributions. So, if you can, start putting $100 per month (or more) away in a retirement plan this year. Your future self will thank you for it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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