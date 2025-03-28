If You Haven't Started Your 2024 Taxes Yet, Consider This Your Wake-Up Call

I get it. Taxes are one of those things that live in the same mental bucket as scheduling dentist appointments and replacing your car's air filter — important, yes, but also incredibly easy to put off.

And yet, every year, a familiar scene unfolds: It's mid-April, and there you are, frantically tearing through drawers looking for a missing W-2 while the IRS hold music plays in the background, taunting you. You're on your third cup of coffee, debating whether "maybe I just won't file this year" is an actual option. (It's not.)

This is me, standing in front of you, waving my arms wildly and yelling, "Don't let that be you this year!"

Because here's the thing — waiting is going to make this process so much worse. The IRS is spread thin this year (more on that in a second), and if you get caught in the flood of last-minute filers, you're going to be stuck waiting. Longer refunds, longer phone hold times, longer everything.

So, do yourself a favor. Get ahead of this now. Even if you're not ready to hit "submit" today, just starting could save you from a massive headache down the line.

Let's talk about what's happening this tax season — and why this is your sign to get moving.

The IRS Is Overloaded — Why Waiting Could Cost You More Than Just Time

Let's talk about what's happening behind the scenes at the IRS.

Every year, millions of people call the IRS for help — questions about missing forms, refund delays, or that dreaded letter saying, "We need more information." Normally, getting through to an actual human is frustrating but doable.

This year? It's going to be a nightmare.

The IRS is dealing with staffing shortages, a bigger workload, and more taxpayer issues than usual. That means if you need help — whether it's tracking down a lost 1099, fixing an error, or figuring out why your refund is taking forever — you're looking at longer hold times, longer response times, and longer everything.

Last year, the IRS answered just 31% of taxpayer calls — and that was when things were running relatively smoothly. This year? Expect even worse odds.

And if you think, "Oh, I'll just pop over to an IRS office," you should know that many Taxpayer Assistance Centers are operating with reduced hours or appointment-only policies. Translation? If you need help, you might be waiting weeks just to talk to someone.

The bottom line: If you wait until the last minute and run into a problem, you could be completely stuck.

Even if you don't think you'll need IRS help, remember: Tax filing is a chain reaction. If the IRS is slower, that means...

...it takes longer for them to process your return.

...it takes longer for them to flag errors or missing paperwork.

...it takes longer for you to get your refund.

So, what can you do? Get started now. The earlier you file, the better shot you have at getting in before the IRS bottlenecks.

The Longer You Wait, the Longer You'll Wait — Refund Delays Are Coming

If you're the kind of person who files early just to get that sweet, sweet refund as fast as possible — good call.

Because this year? Refund delays are coming.

Even in a normal year, the IRS tells filers to expect refunds within 21 days if they e-file and choose direct deposit. But with the IRS spread thin, those "normal" timelines might not apply. The more people who wait until April to file, the more jammed up the system gets — and the longer it takes for refunds to be processed.

And if you're someone claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC)? Buckle up. Those refunds are already subject to a mandatory delay every year, with funds typically not released until mid-to-late February at the earliest. Add in an overburdened IRS, and that delay could stretch even longer.

Here's another thing most people don't think about: If the IRS finds an issue with your return — anything that needs extra verification — your refund goes straight to the back of the line.

Common things that can slow down your refund include:

- A mismatch between what you report and what your employer reports.

- A missing or incorrect Social Security number.

- A name change that hasn't been updated in the system.

- Accidentally claiming a credit you don't qualify for.

- Filing a return with numbers that don't add up (typos count!).

And if you're waiting for a paper check instead of direct deposit? You might be waiting even longer.

Moral of the story: If you're banking on that tax refund to cover bills, pay down debt, or fund your summer vacation, the sooner you file, the sooner you get paid.

One Tiny Oversight Could Derail Your Entire Tax Return

You know what's worse than filing your taxes at the last minute? Realizing you're missing a critical document... at the last minute.

Here's the deal: You can't file without the right paperwork. That means W-2s, 1099s, mortgage interest statements, student loan interest forms, investment summaries — whatever applies to you.

Most of these should have hit your inbox (or actual mailbox) by now. But if something is missing, you need to track it down ASAP.

Because here's what happens if you wait too long:

- If you're missing a W-2, you'll have to contact your employer. If they drag their feet, you'll have to file Form 4852 as a substitute — which can delay your return.

- If you're missing a 1099 from a side gig or freelance work, the IRS still has a copy. If you dont reportit, they will notice. (And trust me, an IRS correction notice is not the kind of surprise mail you want.)

- If you guess your numbers and get them wrong, your return could get flagged, kicking off a manual review that delays your refund for weeks — or even months.

And here's the wildcard: Even if all your forms are technically correct, sometimes employers or financial institutions make mistakes. If you spot an error, getting a corrected form can take weeks — weeks you don't have if you're filing at the last minute.

The fix? Start gathering everything now.

- Log in to your payroll system, bank, or brokerage account and download your tax forms.

- If something is missing, request it today so you have time to follow up.

- If you're self-employed, make sure you've accounted for all your income — missing a 1099 can lead to IRS headaches down the line.

Bottom line? The earlier you start, the more time you have to fix any issues. The later you wait, the harder it is to correct mistakes without delaying your return (or worse, getting hit with penalties).

Want Filing to Be Painless? Here's the Simple Trick That Works Every Time

Filing taxes doesn't have to be a stressful, last-minute sprint. The secret? Just start now.

Even if you're not ready to hit submit, taking a few small steps today can make the entire process smoother:

1) Gather your paperwork.Log into your payroll system, bank accounts, and investment platforms to download your tax forms. If something's missing, request it now so you have time to follow up.

2) Check if you owe money. If you're expecting a refund, great! But if you owe taxes, knowing your bill ahead of time gives you weeks or months to plan instead of scrambling to come up with cash overnight. (Pro tip: You can file early and wait to pay — your tax bill isn't due until April 15.)

3) Decide how you'll file. Whether you're using tax software, an accountant, or filing for free through the IRS Free File program, setting up your plan now ensures you're not making desperate choices at the last minute.

4) Give yourself a buffer.If you start early, you have time to fix mistakes, request missing forms, and double-check your numbers — all without the stress of a looming deadline.

And let's not forget the biggest perk of filing early: The sooner you file, the sooner you get your refund.

Bottom line? Taking an hour today saves you a massive headache later. Future you is going to be so grateful you didn't wait until April.

The Hardest Part Is Starting — So Let's Get It Over With

Taxes aren't fun, but waiting makes them worse. The IRS is spread thin, refunds are taking longer, and last-minute mistakes could mean serious delays. Even if you don't feel ready to file today, just starting — gathering documents, checking what you owe, making a plan — will make your life so much easier.

So take this as your sign. Open your laptop, grab your paperwork, and start your taxes today. Your future self will thank you.

Free: Get Wealth-Building Tips Right in Your Inbox

Zacks' Money Sense newsletter is a trusted source of personal finance information and resources. Every week, you’ll receive new ideas and practical strategies you can use to save more, invest more intelligently, and build a brighter financial future.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve already built a big nest egg, the insights our team of experts share can help you reach the next level of financial freedom and success. Sign up free today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.