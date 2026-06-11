If You Haven't Considered These 3 Things, You Might Apply for Social Security at the Wrong Time

Key Points

Early claimers get smaller monthly benefits, while those who delay their application get more per month.

You may qualify for a spousal benefit if you're married and your partner significantly outearned you.

Early claimers who are still working could lose money to the Social Security earnings test.

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When you sign up for Social Security is largely about personal preference, but it also affects how much you get from the program. You need the right claiming strategy if you hope to maximize your lifetime benefit.

This requires you to understand the factors that affect your checks. Here are three to consider if you want to take home the most money possible.

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1. How your age affects your Social Security checks

You qualify for your full Social Security benefit at your full retirement age (FRA). This is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later. You can apply as early as 62 or as late as 70, but your benefit amount will adjust accordingly.

Early claimers reduce their checks by up to 30%. Every month that you delay Social Security gradually increases your benefits until you qualify for your maximum checks at 70. This is 124% of the amount you're eligible for at your FRA of 67.

Early claiming may make sense for you if you have a short life expectancy or you need your checks to avoid debt. But if you have an average to above-average life expectancy and enough savings to cover your living costs, you might prefer to wait until you're older to apply.

2. How spousal Social Security benefits work

Married individuals may be eligible to claim a spousal Social Security check on their partner's work record. This is worth up to one-half of the amount their partner qualifies for at their FRA, though you may get less if you claim early.

You cannot apply for spousal Social Security until your partner is receiving their retirement checks, and you'll only get a spousal benefit if it's worth more than your own retirement benefit. The Social Security Administration will do that math for you.

Couples often coordinate their claiming strategies to maximize their household benefits. Sometimes that means each person delaying for a few years before claiming their own retirement benefit. Other times, it means the lower earner applies early while the higher earner delays, and then the lower earner switches to a spousal benefit when their partner applies.

3. How the earnings test works

The Social Security earnings test withholds benefits from early claimers who earn too much from their jobs. In 2026, you lose $1 from your checks for every $2 you earn over $24,480 if you'll be under your FRA all year. You lose $1 for every $3 you earn over $65,160 if you'll reach your FRA in 2026 and earn this much before your birth month.

You will get this money back as a benefit boost when you reach your FRA, but that's not much of a help in the short term. You could forfeit some or all of your checks, depending on your income, forcing you to rely more upon your salary or personal savings to cover your costs.

If you think the earnings test could pose problems for you, consider waiting until you retire or reach your FRA to sign up. After this, the earnings test no longer applies.

You may need to reconsider your claiming age if any of the above information surprised you. If you have questions about how these factors affect your checks, contact the Social Security Administration for more information.

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