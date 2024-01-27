If You Have One of These 15 Jobs, You’re Likely To Get a Pay Raise in 2024

If inflation has been taking a big bite out of your paycheck, you might be in luck if you hold one of the jobs most likely to see a pay raise in 2024. These jobs are predominantly in industries that are seeing increasing demand, such as healthcare, manufacturing and information technology.

In addition, some federal employees will be seeing significant pay bumps this year as a result of the Biden Administration’s 5.2% average increase for civilian employees that’s included in the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget — the largest increase in more than 40 years.

Here’s a look at the 15 jobs that are most likely to get a pay raise in 2024, as identified by Resume Genius.

1. Lawyers and Judicial Law Clerks

Average salary: $161,680

$161,680 Pay growth 2021-2022: 10.57%

10.57% Job growth: 40,100 vacancies annually

40,100 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Demand for legal services is at a 15-year high.

2. Software and Web Developers, Programmers and Testers

Average salary: $124,940

$124,940 Pay growth 2021-2022: 9.87%

9.87% Job growth: 179,500 vacancies annually

179,500 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Demand for software engineers and developers is projected to increase by 25% over the next decade.

3. Financial Analysts and Advisors

Average salary: $116,770

$116,770 Pay growth 2021-2022: 9.81%

9.81% Job growth: 61,300 vacancies annually

61,300 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Employers use higher salaries as a tool for retaining top talent and filling vacancies.

4. Recreation and Fitness Workers

Average salary: $41,870

$41,870 Pay growth 2021-2022: 9.21%

9.21% Job growth: 130,700 vacancies annually

130,700 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Employment of recreation workers and fitness trainers/instructors is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations.

5. Database and Network Administrators and Architects

Average salary: $110,400

$110,400 Pay growth 2021-2022: 7.77%

7.77% Job growth: 40,200 vacancies annually

40,200 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Growing demand for data management systems in every sector of the economy is driving increased demand for skilled network professionals.

6. Passenger Vehicle Drivers

Average salary: $42,420

$42,420 Pay growth 2021-2022: 7.01%

7.01% Job growth: 131,900 vacancies annually

131,900 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Growth of ride-sharing platforms and the increasing need for transportation services is driving demand and higher pay for drivers.

7. Sales Representatives (Wholesale and Manufacturing)

Average salary: $83,080

$83,080 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.79%

6.79% Job growth: 148,000 vacancies annually

148,000 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Steady demand for sales representatives.

8. Computer Support Specialists

Average salary: $64,410

$64,410 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.37%

6.37% Job growth: 66,500 vacancies annually

66,500 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Strong demand for technical support professionals.

9. Healthcare Support Occupations

Average salary: $41,280

$41,280 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.23%

6.23% Job growth: 257,100 vacancies annually

257,100 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Demand for healthcare workers is expected to increase.

10. Designers

Average salary: $56,450

$56,450 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.19%

6.19% Job growth: 67,100 vacancies annually

67,100 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Consistent demand for design services, growing need for specialized skills in this industry and the economic value that good design brings to products and services.

11. Driver/Sales Workers and Truck Drivers

Average salary: $48,240

$48,240 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.12%

6.12% Job growth: 445,000 vacancies annually

445,000 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Shortage of professional truck drivers.

12. Health Practitioner Support Technologists and Technicians

Average salary: $42,600

$42,600 Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.07%

6.07% Job growth: 87,700 vacancies annually

87,700 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Healthcare services continue to be in high demand.

13. Healthcare Diagnosing or Treating Practitioners

Average salary: $89,440

$89,440 Pay growth 2021-2022: 5.78%

5.78% Job growth: 20,200 vacancies annually

20,200 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Overall growth of the healthcare sector and the rising demand for specialist medical care for America’s aging population.

14. Therapists

Average salary: $88,800

$88,800 Pay growth 2021-2022: 5.61%

5.61% Job growth: 51,700 vacancies annually

51,700 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Surge in demand for mental health services.

15. Metal and Plastic Machine Workers

Average salary: $47,020

$47,020 Pay growth 2021-2022: 4.89%

4.89% Job growth: 97,800 vacancies annually

97,800 vacancies annually Why pay is expected to increase: Adoption of more advanced tools that require computer programming skills to operate.

Data is sourced from Resume Genius and is accurate as of Jan. 17, 2024.

