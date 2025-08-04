If You Had Invested in These Mark Cuban-Backed Companies 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Mark Cuban is worth nearly $6 billion, and is one of the most public venture capital investors today. As a staple on the “Shark Tank” TV show from 2012 until 2025, Cuban has made hundreds of private equity investments, and is still a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team.

But while Cuban is primarily a private company investor, he also has mentioned owning several public stocks that have performed well over the last five years. If you decided to invest $5,000 into each of these companies along with Cuban, here’s how much money you’d have today.

Since Cuban is a private individual, not a fund, he isn’t legally required to disclose all of his investments. This means we don’t always know exactly when the “Shark Tank” star makes his investments. However, based on his statements, his interviews and other publicly available information, we can get a decent estimate for some of his returns.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Mark Cuban started investing in Live Nation Entertainment (i.e. Ticketmaster) during the market turmoil of the pandemic in March of 2020. He predicted that once lockdowns ended and the pandemic had passed, people would be starving to go to concerts and live events once again.

As usual, Cuban was right, and Live Nation stock has soared over the last five years. If you started investing five years ago with Cuban and put in $5,000 of your own money, it would be worth nearly $16,850 today. This means you would have more than tripled your money in just five years.

Netflix (NFLX)

Mark Cuban began investing in Netflix over a decade ago. Netflix stock has been a rollercoaster over the last five years, but has seen steady growth in its user base.

If you bought Netflix stock five years ago, shares were trading around $489 per share. Share prices rose quickly during lockdowns during the pandemic, but crashed hard in 2022 as rates rose and the world opened back up.

Five years later, on Jul. 25, the stock had grown around 141% to $1,180. This means that $5,000 invested into Cuban’s pick Netflix stock would have grown to around $12,050 today.

Amazon (AMZN)

Mark Cuban invested more than $1 billion in Amazon stock nearly a decade ago, according to an interview with Fox Business. This is a significant investment even for him, considering his net worth was just a few billion at the time.

Amazon stock has done well over the last few years, even through the interest rate hike of 2022.

If you had invested $5,000 five years ago, joining Cuban as an Amazon investor, you would have 7,300 today. While not as strong as the Netflix or Live Nation investments, you’d still be up over 45% on your investment.

Injective (INJ)

Cuban has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency for a number of years, and in 2021, he participated in a funding round in the cryptocurrency Injective (INJ). Injective is a base-layer blockchain company whose technology supports decentralized applications and exchanges.

While we don’t know if Cuban is still invested in Injective, especially since the crypto token crashed nearly 90% after he started investing. But if you jumped into this crypto five years ago when it was worth only around $1.05 per token, you would have seen a 1,366% return on investment. This means your $5,000 investment would be worth around $73,300 (if you had diamond hands through the market crash in 2022).

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is the people’s cryptocurrency, and became one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies back in 2021. Mark Cuban began accepting Dogecoin for Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandise sales in March of 2021 when the coin was rising in popularity.

If you were into cryptocurrency five years ago and purchased Dogecoin before the hype pushed its prices to the moon, you could have bought one Dogecoin for only $0.003. This means your $5,000 would have bought you 1,666,666.67 DOGE.

Fast-forward five years, and Dogecoin is now worth around $0.24 per token. This means your $4,000 investment would be worth around $500,000!

