If You Had Invested In These 5 Blue-Chip Stocks 20 Years Ago, You Would’ve Become a Millionaire

There are no guarantees in stock investing, but the unofficial collection of companies known colloquially as blue chips is as close to a safe bet as you’ll find on the market for long-term, buy-and-hold investors.

They’re the giant, household-name companies that are well established with strong branding, a loyal customer base, a long record of consistent performance and mountains of cash to help them thrive, even during the lean times.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

But even among the mega-caps, some stand out as all-stars. If you had invested $20,000 in any of these super-performers 20 years ago, you’d be a millionaire today.

Please note that all listed share prices account for stock splits, if applicable. Additionally, for the sake of consistency, the calculations assumed that any shareholder distributions were harvested as income and not reinvested, since not all blue chips pay dividends, or haven’t consistently done so for the last 20 years.

Amazon

June 13, 2005, share price: $1.74

$1.74 June 13, 2025, share price: $212.10

$212.10 Return percentage: 12,089.66%

12,089.66% What your $20,000 would be today: $2,437,392

See More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Apple

June 13, 2005, share price: $1.28

$1.28 June 13, 2025, share price: $196.45

$196.45 Return percentage: 15,247.66%

15,247.66% What your $20,000 would be today: $3,069,532

Booking Holdings Inc.

June 13, 2005, share price: $23.86

$23.86 June 13, 2025, share price: $5,298.38

$5,298.38 Return percentage: 22,106.12%

22,106.12% What your $20,000 would be today: $4,441,22

Netflix

June 13, 2005, share price: $2.38

$2.38 June 13, 2025, share price: $1,212.15

$1,212.15 Return percentage: 50,830.67%

50,830.67% What your $20,000 would be today: $10,186,134

Nvidia

June 13, 2005, share price: $0.24

$0.24 June 13, 2025, share price: $141.97

$141.97 Return percentage: 59,054.16%

59,054.16% What your $20,000 would be today: $11,830,832

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Had Invested In These 5 Blue-Chip Stocks 20 Years Ago, You Would’ve Become a Millionaire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.