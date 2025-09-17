If You Had Invested in These 3 Growth Stocks 15 Years Ago, You Would’ve Become a Millionaire

The stock market has produced an annualized 8% return for many years, but if you dig deep enough, you can find some outliers. Every year, there are stock opportunities that can produce generational wealth if you buy and hold them.

While you can become a millionaire with any stock if you put $999,999 into it and end up with a green day, some stocks require much less capital to reach the same goal. If you had invested just $4,000 into any of the below three stocks back in 2010, you would have $1 million today.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom has produced the lowest 15-year return of the three picks on this list, but a 26,361% return over that stretch makes it hard to complain. The corporation has produced chips for big tech companies for decades, but artificial intelligence (AI) propelled the stock to new heights.

The company now has a market cap above $1 trillion and that also holds true for the other stocks on this list. The fascinating thing about Broadcom is that it’s still a top performer after all of these years. The stock is up by 55% year-to-date and has soared by 900% over the past five years.

Broadcom also has a 0.66% dividend yield, which is the highest yield among the stocks on this list. Broadcom is also a reliable dividend growth stock that routinely boosts its dividend by 10% or more each year. Revenue continues to grow at a fast pace as profit margins expand.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla is the most richly valued stock on this list with a 230 P/E ratio, but many investors trust Elon Musk and believe he can capitalize on transformative opportunities. While Tesla is mostly known for its electric vehicles, the company’s cybercabs and humanoid robots present additional growth opportunities.

Shares are only up by 4% year-to-date and the stock has been quite the roller coaster. The stock’s 218% return over the past five years sounds impressive and it is, but the 15-year returns are extraordinary. Tesla shareholders who bought and held since 2010 have enjoyed an unfathomable 28,564% return over that stretch.

Elon Musk became the world’s richest man because of Tesla, but a lot of investors joined him on the ride. Some people have built generational wealth just with a small stake in Tesla stock that went into the stratosphere.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia has emerged as the biggest success story in the stock market. It’s the most valuable publicly traded corporation and the leading AI chipmaker has also produced an otherworldly 71,314% return over the past 15 years.

At that time, the stock was trading at a split-adjusted 25 cents per share. The quarter you picked up on the ground 15 years ago could have turned into $178 if you put it into Nvidia stock. Never take those quarters for granted.

The growth motor is still running well for Nvidia stock. Shares are up by 29% year-to-date and have crushed the stock market with a 1,362% gain over the past five years. While there are several AI chipmakers, Nvidia has become the preferred choice among many big tech companies. It’s hard to compete with Nvidia and investors continue to pile into the stock.

Editor’s note: all stock information was sourced from Yahoo Finance.

