If You Had Invested $5,000 in Tesla Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Key Points

Tesla's share price has been volatile.

Management has promised new initiatives to reignite growth.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO and significant shareholder, Elon Musk, frequently make the news. It's not always positive, with Musk's potentially $1 trillion dollar pay package vote garnering sharp reactions.

But looking purely at the stock's performance, how much would you have today had you invested $5,000 in Tesla shares a year ago?

A volatile stock

Tesla's stock has certainly been volatile. The shares have a 52-week low of $214.25 and a high of $488.54.

Through the ups and downs over the last year, Tesla's share price rose 8.8% through Dec. 11. However, the S&P 500 index went up 13.4%. While Tesla doesn't pay dividends, the S&P 500 had a total return of 14.8% after including the payouts.

That means your $5,000 investment would be worth $5,444. That's below the $5,737 if you'd invested passively in the S&P 500.

A look ahead

Tesla's stock has certainly rewarded investors with market-beating returns over the long term. Over five years, the shares' 126% appreciation beat the S&P 500's 102.4% return.

With growing competition in the electric car industry and U.S. tax incentives disappearing, its core automotive business' growth has slowed. Third-quarter automotive revenue increased 6% year over year to $21.2 billion.

Musk has promised a future of artificial intelligence, robotics, and self-driving cars. It's unclear if and when these initiatives will pay off. Given the long wait and current climate for its core business, I'd pass on Tesla shares right now. For those investing, you should prepare yourself for the stock's wild price swings.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.