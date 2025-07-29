If You Had Invested $1K in These 6 Companies at IPO, You’d Have Over $2 Million Today

A $1,000 investment at an opportune time can make you a millionaire. For early investors in companies like Nvidia and Amazon, that ideal scenario has become reality. And while no one can predict the future, getting in early with the right companies can really pay off.
Here’s a look at the $1,000 investments made at IPO prices that have grown into seven-figure payoffs by mid-2025, as identified by the trading platform Taurex.
1. Nvidia
- Year of IPO: 1999
- First day closing price: $0.44
- Price in June 2025: $144.69
- $1,000 investment value: $15,784,364
2. Amazon
- Year of IPO: 1997
- First day closing price: $6.70
- Price in June 2025: $216.10
- $1,000 investment value: $7,740,896
3. Apple
- Year of IPO: 1980
- First day closing price: $7.42
- Price in June 2025: $198.42
- $1,000 investment value: $5,990,038
4. Microsoft
- Year of IPO: 1986
- First day closing price: $31.10
- Price in June 2025: $479.14
- $1,000 investment value: $4,437,052
5. Tesla
- Year of IPO: 2010
- First day closing price: $1.71
- Price in June 2025: $329.13
- $1,000 investment value: $2,887,105
6. Netflix
- Year of IPO: 2002
- First day closing price: $7.02
- Price in June 2025: $1,225.35
- $1,000 investment value: $2,443,718
