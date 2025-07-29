If You Had Invested $1K in These 6 Companies at IPO, You’d Have Over $2 Million Today

A $1,000 investment at an opportune time can make you a millionaire. For early investors in companies like Nvidia and Amazon, that ideal scenario has become reality. And while no one can predict the future, getting in early with the right companies can really pay off.

Here’s a look at the $1,000 investments made at IPO prices that have grown into seven-figure payoffs by mid-2025, as identified by the trading platform Taurex.

1. Nvidia

Year of IPO: 1999

1999 First day closing price: $0.44

$0.44 Price in June 2025: $144.69

$144.69 $1,000 investment value: $15,784,364

2. Amazon

Year of IPO: 1997

1997 First day closing price : $6.70

$6.70 Price in June 2025: $216.10

$216.10 $1,000 investment value: $7,740,896

3. Apple

Year of IPO: 1980

1980 First day closing price : $7.42

$7.42 Price in June 2025: $198.42

$198.42 $1,000 investment value: $5,990,038

4. Microsoft

Year of IPO: 1986

1986 First day closing price : $31.10

$31.10 Price in June 2025: $479.14

$479.14 $1,000 investment value: $4,437,052

5. Tesla

Year of IPO: 2010

2010 First day closing price : $1.71

$1.71 Price in June 2025: $329.13

$329.13 $1,000 investment value: $2,887,105

6. Netflix

Year of IPO: 2002

2002 First day closing price : $7.02

$7.02 Price in June 2025: $1,225.35

$1,225.35 $1,000 investment value: $2,443,718

