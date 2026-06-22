If You Had Invested $10,000 in Bitcoin 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Key Points

Even though Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, its performance in the past decade is impressive.

It has historically been a very smart move to buy this digital asset while it’s on the dip.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

At a $1.3 trillion market capitalization, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has become an asset that is widely recognized on a global level. While it certainly has its fair share of bulls and bears, the long-term performance is nothing short of spectacular.

If you had invested $10,000 in this top cryptocurrency 10 years ago, here's how much you would have today.

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With a trailing-10-year return of 8,370% (as of June 18), a $10,000 starting investment would be worth $846,500 today. This has happened despite the digital asset currently trading 48% below its October 2025 record. Bitcoin continues to move along in a bear market, which is usual from a historical perspective.

The crypto's price might not show it. However, adoption continues to rise, most recently from financial institutions launching products for their clients. And corporations are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

This might be one of the best times to buy the digital coin. It has always bounced back to establish new record highs, rewarding patient holders.

And its fundamentals haven't changed. Most notably, Bitcoin remains one of the scarcest assets in the world. There will only ever be 21 million units. Greater demand over time has supported a higher price, although the volatility is hard to stomach.

Over the next decade, Bitcoin is positioned to be a winning investment.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.