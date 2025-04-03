If You Had Invested $1,000 in ServiceNow Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a software company specializing in cloud-based workflow management. Although it has been around for almost 20 years, this past decade has been especially impressive for the company and its stock. Over that span, its price is up over 900%, meaning a $1,000 investment at the time would be worth just over $10,000 today (as of March 31).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

You should celebrate any time your stock can grow tenfold in a decade; that's a feat not many companies accomplish. Even more impressive about ServiceNow's run is that it's up that much even after losing close to a quarter of its value through the first three months of 2025.

Is it too late to invest in ServiceNow?

If you want to invest in the company expecting to 10x your investment in a decade, you're probably in it for the wrong reasons. If you want to invest in it because you believe in the growth of the cloud and enterprise software industries and the role the company will have, then it's absolutely not too late to invest.

ServiceNow's long-term growth will depend on how well it scales up its artificial intelligence (AI) platform and tools, but it's been good so far. Management noted that 2024 was a huge year for customer adoption of its AI tools, and it has helped the company secure major deals.

The short-term may be tricky for the stock since the broader market (and particularly the tech sector) faces some headwinds, but it's worth considering for the long haul.

Should you invest $1,000 in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $675,119!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.