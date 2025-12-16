If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Key Points

Nvidia shares have more than doubled the return of the S&P 500 in the past 12 months.

Investors will find that the current valuation isn’t demanding at all.

Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has become a major contributing factor to the overall growth of the U.S. economy in recent times. And there's been no bigger beneficiary than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

If you had bought $1,000 of Nvidia shares exactly one year ago, here's how much your position would be worth today.

Nvidia is still beating the market

In the past 12 months, Nvidia shares produced a total return of 30% (as of Dec. 12). So, if you purchased $1,000 of the stock in mid-December 2024, you'd have $1,300 right now. Over a five-year stretch, its total returns exceeded 1,200%.

By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 14% during the last year.

The stock's valuation is attractive

There are definitely investors out there who have remained on the sidelines watching Nvidia take off like a rocket ship. Thankfully, it's not too late to buy this leading AI stock. Its current forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23 is compelling for a business that grew its net income by 644% from its fiscal 2022 through its fiscal 2025 (which ended Jan. 26, 2025).

Of course, the bears will point to the assertion that the AI market is in a bubble that's ready to burst. This is a near-term risk that would pressure Nvidia's share price.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

