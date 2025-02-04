If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia, Bitcoin and Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

When you daydream about getting a time machine, you probably think about preventing catastrophic events, making different choices in pivotal life moments, or saying the right thing to the one who got away. And, of course, you might dream of padding your wallet with some well-timed financial moves.

Having knowledge about how certain stocks would perform in the future could inspire you to get in on the ground floor — or jump onto the elevator while it’s still rising. You might start with three companies that have risen to prominence and notoriety in the past few years: Nvidia, Bitcoin and Tesla.

So, let’s say you hopped in that time machine and it carried you 10 years into the past with the express goal of dropping $1,000 into each of these stocks. When you rocket back to the present, what would your investments be worth?

Nvidia

Back in 2015, artificial intelligence was still largely the stuff of science fiction. Nvidia, however, was already making significant strides toward the AI revolution, becoming known for GPUs that support machine learning, robotics, high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining. By 2024, Nvidia had become a trillion-dollar company.

If you’d sunk $1,000 into Nvidia at the end of 2015, when the stock was priced at around $0.80 per share (adjusted for stock splits), you’d have acquired approximately 1,250 shares. As of Feb. 3, 2025, Nvidia’s stock is worth $116.66 per share. That means your initial investment would now be valued at approximately $145,825.

Bitcoin

As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been around since 2009. If you had invested in it back in 2015, the price would have been around $430 by the end of the year — giving you about 2.33 Bitcoins for your money.

Fast forward to Feb. 3, 2025, when Bitcoin is trading at around $101,857 per Bitcoin, and your initial investment would now be worth about $237,330.

Tesla

Long before Elon Musk became the controversial owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) or played a role in U.S. government affairs, he was the CEO of Tesla, a company known for its energy-efficient products and electric vehicles. It’s no secret that Tesla’s influence and its stock shares have only grown over the years.

In 2015, Tesla made headlines with its debut of solar energy products — a promising time to make an investment. The average closing price for Tesla in 2015 was approximately $15.34, meaning your $1,000 would have bought you 65.2 shares. As of Feb. 3, 2025, with Tesla shares costing $383.68, your investment would now be worth around $25,000.

