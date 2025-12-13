If You Had Invested $1,000 in Altria Group Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Key Points

Altria Group's dividend comprised a major portion of the stock's total return.

The shares have a high dividend yield.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group ›

It's instructive to look back to see how a stock has performed. You can use that information to look ahead and think about the future return.

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) produces and sells tobacco products in the United States. It's a controversial business, but how have its shareholders fared over the last year if they invested $1,000?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The calculation

Altria's stock price gained 6.9% over the past year through Dec. 10. That's half the S&P 500 index's 13.8%.

But that doesn't tell the whole story. You would have received dividends if you'd bought Altria's stock and if you'd invested passively in the S&P 500. You need to factor those in when calculating the total return.

Thanks to Altria's high dividend payments, the shares produced a total return of 13.5%. However, that still lagged the S&P 500's 15.6%.

Your $1,000 investment in Altria's stock would've been worth $1,135 when including the price gain and dividend payments. That same amount invested in the S&P 500 index would've been worth $1,156, however.

Looking ahead

Altria Group may tempt investors who place a high importance on dividends. The board of directors has increased payouts annually for a number of years. Most recently, the company raised October's payout by 3.9% to $1.06 a share.

At the new rate, Altria's stock has a 7.2% dividend yield. That dwarfs the S&P 500's 1.1% yield.

However, the business has been weakening. Most of Altria's revenue comes from smokeable products, particularly cigarettes. The segment's top line fell 1.3% in the third quarter to $4.6 billion. Its cigarette volume continued falling, and its market share, particularly its core Marlboro brand, has been dropping.

With lower volume and lost market share, Altria's long-term business prospects don't look bright. Hence, I'd pass on the shares despite the dividend yield.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.