If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

February 18, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Adam Palasciano for GOBankingRates ->

Investing in the stock market is one of the most common ways to grow your money. In recent years, two stocks in particular have gained popularity among investors.

GameStop (GME) is the world’s largest retail gaming and trade-in destination for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games, systems, consoles and accessories. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is a leader in the entertainment industry and the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and in the world. GameStop reported net sales of $1.078 billion for Q3 2023 and AMC reported revenues exceeding $1.4 billion for Q3 of 2023.

Assuming you held onto your initial investments, here’s how much you’d have today if you invested $10,000 in GameStop and AMC in 2021:

In February 2014, GameStop’s stock price was around $8.74 per share. A $10,000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth approximately $16,224.25, or a healthy gain of 62.2426%, as of February 13, 2024.

In February 2014, AMC’s stock price was around $215 per share. A $10,000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth approximately $210.32, an unfortunate loss of 97.8977% decrease, as of February 13, 2024.

As of February 13, 2024, GameStop’s stock price hovers at around $14.18 per share and AMC’s stock price hovers at around $4.52 per share, respectively. As it turns out, $10,000 invested in GameStop 10 years ago would have panned out much better financially than the same $10,000 investment in AMC. 

It’s worth noting that both GameStop and AMC’s stock prices were a part of the “meme stock craze” several years ago. Social media speculation about the stocks created a lot of hype and inflated the stock prices to a high of $125.75 per share and $649.60 per share, respectively. Those stock prices have decreased dramatically since 2021.

