If You Had Bought Y-mAbs Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares A Year Ago You Would Be Down 15%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 15% in one year, under-performing the market.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:YMAB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While Y-mAbs Therapeutics shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 48%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 28% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Y-mAbs Therapeutics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

