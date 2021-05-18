If You Had Bought XP (NASDAQ:XP) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 62% Returns

While XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 62%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year XP grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 79%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 62% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about XP as it was before. This could be an opportunity. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 51.81, the market remains optimistic.

It is of course excellent to see how XP has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on XP's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that XP shareholders have gained 62% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 15% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with XP .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



