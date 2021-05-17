If You Had Bought Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 32% Gain Today

While Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. However, its return of 32% does fall short of the market return of, 53%.

Wrap Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Wrap Technologies grew its revenue by 278% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Let's face it the 32% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It could be that the stock was previously over-hyped, or that losses are causing concern for the market, but this could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:WRAP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wrap Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Wrap Technologies are up 32% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 53%. The stock trailed the market by 18% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Wrap Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

