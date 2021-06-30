If You Had Bought UroGen Pharma's (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 69%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 69% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 37% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

UroGen Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, UroGen Pharma saw its revenue grow by 42% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 19% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:URGN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think UroGen Pharma will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for UroGen Pharma shares, which cost holders 37%, while the market was up about 45%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 19% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UroGen Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for UroGen Pharma (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

UroGen Pharma is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

