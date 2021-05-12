If You Had Bought urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 51% Returns

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 84% in the last quarter. But that fact in itself shouldn't obscure what are quite decent returns over the last year. After all, the stock has performed better than the market's return of (51%) over the last year, and is up 51%.

urban-gro wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year urban-gro saw its revenue grow by 6.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 51%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:UGRO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on urban-gro's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

urban-gro shareholders have gained 51% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of 51%. Unfortunately the share price is down 84% over the last quarter. This could simply be a short term fluctuation, though. Even the biggest winners have their down periods. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for urban-gro (of which 4 are concerning!) you should know about.

We will like urban-gro better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

