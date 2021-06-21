If You Had Bought Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 56% Gain Today

While Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 56% over that time, given the rising market.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Universal Electronics moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Universal Electronics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Universal Electronics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Universal Electronics shareholders gained a total return of 6.2% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Universal Electronics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

