If You Had Bought Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 850% Gain Today

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 850% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Ultra Clean Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UCTT Earnings Per Share Growth May 12th 2021

We know that Ultra Clean Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Ultra Clean Holdings will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ultra Clean Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 175% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 57% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ultra Clean Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

