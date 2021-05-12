If You Had Bought trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 121% Returns

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 121% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because trivago made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year trivago saw its revenue shrink by 81%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 121%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TRVG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that trivago rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 121% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 7% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand trivago better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with trivago .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

