If You Had Bought Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 118% Gain Today

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 50% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 118%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Given that Trinity Biotech didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Trinity Biotech's revenue grew by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 118%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TRIB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trinity Biotech shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 118% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Trinity Biotech , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

