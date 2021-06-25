If You Had Bought TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 114% Returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) share price has soared 114% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! We note the stock price is up 2.1% in the last seven days. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 60% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, TPI Composites actually shrank its EPS by 386%. We do note that there were extraordinary items impacting the result.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

However the year on year revenue growth of 15% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:TPIC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

TPI Composites is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for TPI Composites in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TPI Composites rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 17% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TPI Composites better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TPI Composites you should know about.

