If You Had Bought TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 94% Gain Today

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) share price is up 94% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 51% over the last year.

Given that TJX Companies only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, TJX Companies can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.0% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 14% per year. It seems likely that we'll have to zoom in on the data, including profits, to understand if there is an opportunity here.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TJX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling TJX Companies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, TJX Companies' TSR for the last 5 years was 107%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

TJX Companies provided a TSR of 52% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 16%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for TJX Companies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

TJX Companies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

