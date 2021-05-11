If You Had Bought Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 28% Returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 28%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 51%.

Tenable Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Tenable Holdings saw its revenue grow by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The share price gain of 28% in that time is better than nothing, but far from outlandish Arguably, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. But this one could be a worth watching - a maiden profit would likely catch the market's attention.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:TENB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Tenable Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Tenable Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Tenable Holdings shareholders have gained 28% for the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 51%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 20% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tenable Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

