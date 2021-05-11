If You Had Bought Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 356% Gain Today

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares for the last five years, while they gained 356%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 11% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Teledyne Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 35% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TDY Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Teledyne Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Teledyne Technologies shareholders are up 29% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 35% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Teledyne Technologies you should be aware of.

