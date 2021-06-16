If You Had Bought T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 241% Returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 241% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, T-Mobile US achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.0% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 66.30.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TMUS Earnings Per Share Growth June 16th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on T-Mobile US' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

T-Mobile US provided a TSR of 42% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 28% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that T-Mobile US is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

