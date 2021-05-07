If You Had Bought Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 390% Returns

It hasn't been the best quarter for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. To be precise, the stock price is 390% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Synopsys managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 37% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 49.85.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SNPS Earnings Per Share Growth May 7th 2021

We know that Synopsys has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Synopsys' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Synopsys' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 49%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 37% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

