If You Had Bought Surface Oncology's (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 54%

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 54% in that time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Surface Oncology moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 20% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Surface Oncology further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:SURF Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Surface Oncology has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Surface Oncology shareholders are up 14% for the year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 45%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 16% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Surface Oncology is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

