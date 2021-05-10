If You Had Bought STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 75% Returns

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) share price is up 75% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 50% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. It is also impressive that the stock is up 34% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, STORE Capital actually shrank its EPS by 38%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. Income-seeking investors probably helped bid up the stock price. Though we must add that the revenue growth of 3.0% year on year would have helped paint a pretty picture.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:STOR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, STORE Capital's TSR for the last year was 84%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that STORE Capital has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 84% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand STORE Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with STORE Capital (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

