If You Had Bought Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 42% Gain Today

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) share price is up 42% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 8.8% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Silvercrest Asset Management Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 6.2%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 42% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:SAMG Earnings Per Share Growth May 5th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Silvercrest Asset Management Group's TSR for the last year was 49%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Silvercrest Asset Management Group provided a TSR of 49% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Silvercrest Asset Management Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

