If You Had Bought Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 617% Gain Today

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. In the case of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), the share price is up an incredible 617% in the last year alone. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 40% gain in the last three months. Looking back further, the stock price is 68% higher than it was three years ago.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Signet Jewelers saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Signet Jewelers' revenue actually dropped 15% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SIG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Signet Jewelers' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Signet Jewelers has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 617% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Signet Jewelers is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.